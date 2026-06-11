Dehradun court acquits ex-Army man in rape case, cites lack of proof of alleged marriage

DEHRADUN: A Dehradun court has acquitted an ex-Army man of rape charges in a case arising from an alleged relationship initiated through a matrimonial website, holding that the prosecution failed to establish deception, coercion or a legally valid marriage ceremony.

The Additional District and Sessions Court delivered the judgment on Tuesday in a case registered under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant, a 37-year-old widow, had accused Vimay Thapa of sexually exploiting her after posing as an unmarried retired Army officer and businessman based in Bikaner, Rajasthan.

According to the complainant, she came into contact with Thapa through a matrimonial website in April 2023. She told the court that Thapa claimed he was unmarried, said his family had prevented his earlier marriage, and represented himself as a former Army personnel.

After several weeks of online conversations, the woman alleged that Thapa invited her and her two children to Bikaner and arranged their stay at a hotel.

She further claimed that during a later trip to Dehradun, Thapa took her to the Kali Mata Temple in Dharamwala, where he allegedly performed marriage rituals, applied sindoor, tied a mangalsutra and promised to register the marriage in court.