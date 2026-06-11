Gulmarg tourist footfall hit as famed gondola service remains shut after breakdown

SRINAGAR: Two weeks after a technical malfunction left more than 300 tourists stranded mid air on the Gulmarg Gondola and triggered a massive rescue operation, authorities have indefinitely suspended operations of the famed cable car project in the world famous ski resort of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

The suspension has disrupted services since May 25, while tourism stakeholders say there has been a decline in visitor arrivals to the premier ski resort due to the closure of the gondola service.

The Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation (JKCCC), which operates the cable car project in Gulmarg, has extended the closure of the Gulmarg Gondola indefinitely.

“The Gondola will remain closed for tourists until further notice as maintenance and safety assessments continue,” reads an official communiqué issued by the JKCCC.

The Gondola project in Gulmarg has remained non operational since May 25, when a technical snag halted services and trapped 320 tourists in 65 cabins mid air.

The tourists were rescued after an eight hour rescue operation jointly carried out by the Army, police, BSF and the local administration.

The Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world's highest cable car projects, operates in two phases. Phase 1 at Kongdori stands at 10,006 ft, while Phase 2 at Affarwat is situated at 12,959 ft above sea level.

The government has also constituted a five member committee to probe the technical malfunction of the gondola service.