Gym operator shot dead in Haryana's Hansi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

CHANDIGARH: A gym operator was shot dead after motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on him near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi of Haryana. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this murder by posting on social media.
Sources said that it was around 5:30 am when the assailants fired approximately 10 rounds from close range at the gym operator, 27-year-old Kapil, in a few seconds, killing him on the spot.
He was training gym clients outside the facility when two bike-borne assailants approached him and opened fire. He sustained bullet injuries to his head and back. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting.
Kapil, a native of Dalamwala village in Jind district and currently residing in Shanti Nagar in Hansi town, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Also a woman identified as Shikha passing through the street at the time of the incident also sustained injuries. She was referred to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for treatment.
Sources said that the motive behind the incident was still unclear. The shootout was captured on CCTV cameras and the police were trying to identify the accused based on the footage.
The teams from the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) and the forensic department was also called to the scene to assist in the probe. Gym owner Kapil had an inter-caste love marriage about one year ago. He belongs to the Jat community, while the girl is from the Jangra community. A few hours after the incident, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this murder by posting on social media. "Greetings to all brothers. Today, Harry Boxer, RD Dhariwal, Harman Sandhu, and Vikram Kreedan take responsibility for the murder of Kapil Reddu in Hansi. We got this done. He was the main conspirator in the firing that took place in Sheikhpura and Dhani Puria, and he fully cooperated. He was also explained twice by our Sundar Bhai Hansi. But he did not understand. Whoever was involved in that firing, we will kill them all. We know everyone. Those whom we have called, get in line in time, otherwise the consequences will be very bad. If you don't get in line in time, a bullet can come from any side, from anywhere, at any time. Those who sit with our enemies and support them, thinking themselves to be the nawabs of the city, we will meet you soon. Your death is knocking at your doorstep. Wait and Watch,’’ it reads. But the police say that they have spoken to Kapil's mother, but she is denying any dispute related to the court marriage. Kapil was the only son of his parents.