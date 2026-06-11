Gym operator shot dead in Haryana's Hansi, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

CHANDIGARH: A gym operator was shot dead after motorcycle-borne attackers opened fire on him near Fawwara Chowk in Hansi of Haryana. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang claimed responsibility for this murder by posting on social media.

Sources said that it was around 5:30 am when the assailants fired approximately 10 rounds from close range at the gym operator, 27-year-old Kapil, in a few seconds, killing him on the spot.

He was training gym clients outside the facility when two bike-borne assailants approached him and opened fire. He sustained bullet injuries to his head and back. The assailants fled the scene immediately after the shooting.

Kapil, a native of Dalamwala village in Jind district and currently residing in Shanti Nagar in Hansi town, was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Also a woman identified as Shikha passing through the street at the time of the incident also sustained injuries. She was referred to the Civil Hospital, Hisar, for treatment.

Sources said that the motive behind the incident was still unclear. The shootout was captured on CCTV cameras and the police were trying to identify the accused based on the footage.