ICMR launch portals to help researchers access critical research resources, foster collaboration and innovation

NEW DELHI: In a bid to support researchers at every stage of their scientific journey, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has launched dedicated portals, which will offer handholding support ranging from biostatistical guidance and patent filing to providing access to advanced research infrastructure.

The portals, which will provide expert assistance in critical areas of need, have been launched with the aim to strengthen India’s scientific and research architecture.

The ICMR, which has unveiled the comprehensive suite of research support portals, said that the “goal is to empower the research community with the tools and mentorship required to translate innovative ideas into impactful healthcare solutions.”

Conceived as an integrated digital ecosystem, these portals are designed to streamline access to critical research resources, enhance efficiency, and foster a culture of excellence, collaboration, and innovation.

“This initiative marks a transformative step in empowering researchers, institutions, and stakeholders across the country, reaffirming ICMR’s commitment to building a future-ready, responsive, and globally competitive research ecosystem for India,” officials said. A total of six portals were launched.

The portal, MedTech Mitra, aims to foster development of affordable and accessible indigenous therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices/ In-Vitro Diagnostics and Assistive Technologies by providing strategic handholding support to MedTech innovators for clinical evaluation, regulatory facilitation and uptake of new products.

The portal was launched under the guidance of NITI Aayog in partnership with Central Drug Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).