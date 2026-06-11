Independents overtake BJP in Uttarakhand civic bypolls, win Pati and Garhi Negi

DEHRADUN: Independent candidates defeated the BJP’s official nominees in two newly contested seats in the Uttarakhand urban local bodies election results declared on Thursday.

Polling was held on Tuesday for the three civic bodies. While the BJP secured the chairperson’s post in Tehri district’s Narendranagar municipal council unopposed, it suffered setbacks in Champawat’s Pati Nagar Panchayat and Udham Singh Nagar’s Garhi Negi Nagar Panchayat.

In Champawat, Independent candidate Narayan Lal won the Pati Nagar Panchayat chairperson’s election, defeating BJP nominee Naveen Ram by 224 votes.

The contest remained tense till the end, with the counting of votes for the chairperson’s post going through three rounds of recounting before Narayan Lal was finally declared elected.

Pati witnessed its first-ever local body election, adding to the significance of the result. All four elected ward members in the Nagar Panchayat are also Independents.

Narayan Lal’s campaign had attracted attention after popular singer Pawandeep Rajan canvassed for him. Narayan Lal is understood to be a close relative of the singer.

In Udham Singh Nagar, the first election to the newly constituted Garhi Negi Nagar Panchayat also produced an upset. Independent candidate Abhishek Sukhija defeated BJP’s official candidate Sachin Batla by a narrow margin of 94 votes.

The contest saw high drama over demands for recounting, with senior BJP leaders remaining present at the counting centre till the final stages. After his victory, Sukhija lay down on the ground in a gesture of gratitude and offered thanks to God.

Interestingly, Sukhija later indicated that he could align himself with the BJP.