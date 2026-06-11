India a key player in Asia-Pacific aviation sector

NEW DELHI: India will play a significant role in the booming aviation sector in the Asia Pacific region, where the air passengers will touch up to 4.1 billion by 2044, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The air passenger traffic figures for 2024 for the region were 1.7 billion and an additional 2.4 billion travellers will be added in next 20 years, IATA said.

“Over the next 20 years, several Asia Pacific airports will expand capacities to 100 million passengers per annum, including Changi and Delhi”, vice-president for Asia Pacific, Sheldon Hee, said.

India is one of the world’s fastest-growing domestic civil aviation markets, officials have said.

“The growth in the Asia Pacific has been strong over the last 5-10 years and will continue to be strong in the next decade or so,” Hee added.