Lucknow Diary | Surha Tal added to list of Ramsar sites in India

The Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in the Ballia district, known for its rich avifaunal biodiversity, has been designated as a Ramsar site, or a wetland of international importance, making it the 100th such site in India. The sanctuary got PM Modi’s attention as he posted on X that it reflected India’s unwavering commitment to protecting natural surroundings and wetlands. “Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, UP, has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds,” he said in a post on X.
Theatre to set the stage for upcoming elections
In an election year, the BJP-led state government is gearing up for a battle for Lucknow. One of the Yogi government’s move is the ambitious theatre outreach programme. The plan is to make the people aware of district-wise historical icons and landmark events through curated plays. ‘Ek Janpad, Ek Natak (One District, One Play)’ aims at narrating the stories of freedom fighters, cultural figures and historical events to audiences through travelling productions, local theatre groups and even digital streaming platforms. The personalities and events likely to be featured include former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Veer Savarkar, and the 1857 mutiny.
Regional outfit sharpens strategy, claims 44 seats
Amid speculation of UP assembly elections being held earlier than scheduled, political parties have pulled up their socks. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is ready to give sleepless nights to big brother BJP as it is preparing to contest 44 seats in 2027. Among the 44, eight are represented by BJP. OP Rajbhar has also finalised candidates for Ghosi, the seat of minister Dara Singh Chauhan, and Madhuban, the seat of energy minister AK Sharma. Subhaspa, as it is known in local lingo, is eyeing Ghazipur, Jaunpur, Varanasi, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj in Purvanchal.
Namita bajpai
Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh
namita.bajpai@newindianexpress.com