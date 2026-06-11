Lucknow Diary | Surha Tal added to list of Ramsar sites in India

The Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in the Ballia district, known for its rich avifaunal biodiversity, has been designated as a Ramsar site, or a wetland of international importance, making it the 100th such site in India. The sanctuary got PM Modi’s attention as he posted on X that it reflected India’s unwavering commitment to protecting natural surroundings and wetlands. “Glad that the Jai Prakash Narayan Bird Sanctuary (Surha Tal) in Ballia, UP, has been designated as India’s 100th Ramsar site. This wetland is rich in avifaunal biodiversity, attracting several migratory and resident birds,” he said in a post on X.

Theatre to set the stage for upcoming elections

In an election year, the BJP-led state government is gearing up for a battle for Lucknow. One of the Yogi government’s move is the ambitious theatre outreach programme. The plan is to make the people aware of district-wise historical icons and landmark events through curated plays. ‘Ek Janpad, Ek Natak (One District, One Play)’ aims at narrating the stories of freedom fighters, cultural figures and historical events to audiences through travelling productions, local theatre groups and even digital streaming platforms. The personalities and events likely to be featured include former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Veer Savarkar, and the 1857 mutiny.