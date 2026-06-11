Mahua liquor policy to fuel tribal eco in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated a programme to develop an industrial model for manufacturing mahua-based heritage liquor. Officials hope that it will boost tribal economy and leverage forest resources that exist aplenty.
The decision received a formal go-ahead during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chhattisgarh chief secretary. The chief secretary directed officials that mahua-based heritage liquor manufacturing activities be treated on par with agro-processing industrial units under the state’s industrial policy.
“Mahua liquor, if prepared by tribal co-operatives and supported by the government for marketing, technology and branding, can change the tribal economy for good, ensuring profits go back to the tribal women who collect mahua,” said Shubhranshu Choudhary, convener of the New Peace Process, a citizen group that works for tribal rights.
To ensure effective implementation of the new policy, officials have been directed to study existing models in other states. The state will invite expressions of interest from private entrepreneurs through the Department of Commerce, ensuring no subsidies outside the standard industrial policy are given. Entrepreneurs will be required to declare agreed purchase rates for raw materials.
The government has decided that while private entities will manage production, state will complement them by providing official marketing channels, licensing assistance and bank linkages. Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce (Trading & Development) Cooperative Federation will act as the nodal agency for this initiative.
The federation has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive feasibility study for liquor manufacturing units (LMUs). The study will focus on assessing the volume of availability of mahua in the state, determining the minimum raw material required to run a unit viably, analysing the economics of the supply chain and evaluating overall market potential of such an enterprise.
Choudhary said that the British had banned mahua liquor and independent India did not address the issue. “Organisations like Abujhmad Mahua Union Limited can achieve results similar to the Amul cooperative in Gujarat and must be given a chance sincerely,” he said. The state is also planning to organise an investors’ summit in this regard.
Heritage drink
Mahua is
Traditional tribal forest produce
Key source of seasonal income for tribal households
Proposed flagship heritage beverage of Chhattisgarh
THE PLAN
Mahua-based heritage liquor to be developed as an industry
Units to be treated as agro-processing industrial units
Production by private entrepreneurs
State support through marketing, licensing and bank linkages
Nodal agency: Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Federation