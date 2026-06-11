Mahua liquor policy to fuel tribal eco in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government has initiated a programme to develop an industrial model for manufacturing mahua-based heritage liquor. Officials hope that it will boost tribal economy and leverage forest resources that exist aplenty.

The decision received a formal go-ahead during a high-level review meeting chaired by the Chhattisgarh chief secretary. The chief secretary directed officials that mahua-based heritage liquor manufacturing activities be treated on par with agro-processing industrial units under the state’s industrial policy.

“Mahua liquor, if prepared by tribal co-operatives and supported by the government for marketing, technology and branding, can change the tribal economy for good, ensuring profits go back to the tribal women who collect mahua,” said Shubhranshu Choudhary, convener of the New Peace Process, a citizen group that works for tribal rights.

To ensure effective implementation of the new policy, officials have been directed to study existing models in other states. The state will invite expressions of interest from private entrepreneurs through the Department of Commerce, ensuring no subsidies outside the standard industrial policy are given. Entrepreneurs will be required to declare agreed purchase rates for raw materials.