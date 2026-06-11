Modi heads to France, Slovakia as India pushes fresh tech, innovation partnerships

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a five-day visit to France and Slovakia beginning June 13, with the trip expected to deepen India’s strategic partnership with France, boost technology and innovation cooperation, and expand engagement with Europe amid a rapidly evolving global geopolitical landscape. The France leg of the visit will begin in Nice at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron. The two leaders are scheduled to hold comprehensive talks covering defence, civil nuclear energy, innovation, critical technologies and key regional and international developments, including the evolving situation in West Asia.

“This is a relationship that has been characterised by exceptional warmth, trust, regularity of contact, and a very strong personal rapport between the two leaders,” Additional Secretary (Europe West) Piyush Srivastava said during a special briefing on Thursday.

“This is the Prime Minister’s seventh official visit to France,” Srivastava said, adding that Modi and Macron will hold discussions covering “the full range of areas of our partnership” while also exchanging views on major international issues. A key highlight of the visit will be the joint inauguration of Bharat Innovates, an initiative aimed at showcasing India’s innovation ecosystem, startup landscape, digital public infrastructure, and advancements in sectors such as defence, space and clean energy.