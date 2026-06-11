'Rs 370 biriyani' remark: NCW summons Himanshu Jangra, comedian Pranit More; writes to Haryana DGP

Trouble has intensified for Gurugram-based web developer Himanshu Jangra and stand-up comedian Pranit More after the duo were summoned on Thursday by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over derogatory remarks made against women at the latter's show earlier this month.

A video of the remarks made by Jangra had gone viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

The controversy began after Jangra recounted, during the show, a date when he spent Rs 370 on a plate of chicken biryani for a woman. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani.

More and other men present in the room were seen laughing at Jangra's comment.

After facing backlash on social media, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident, while the latter deactivated his Instagram account.

The Gurugram-based firm, where Jangra worked, also sacked him over the remark.

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance of media reports and the viral video, the NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Haryana Director General of Police, seeking immediate and time-bound action and requesting an Action Taken Report within seven days.

"The NCW has taken suo motu cognisance of widely reported media coverage and viral video footage concerning an incident during a stand-up comedy show held in Gurugram, Haryana, where remarks allegedly glorifying sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman were publicly made and subsequently applauded," the commission said in a statement.