Three Indian origin youth from Punjab sentenced in Canada for extortion-linked shooting

CHANDIGARH: Three Indian-origin youths from Punjab have been sentenced by a Canadian court after pleading guilty in what Canadian police describe as among the first extortion-related convictions in the province of British Columbia.

The three were convicted for their involvement in an extortion-linked shooting at a residence in Surrey.

They will serve their sentences in Canada, following which deportation proceedings may be initiated. It is learnt that Taranveer Singh (19 years at the time of the incident), Harjot Singh (21), and Dayajeet Singh Billing (21) pleaded guilty in Surrey Provincial Court on June 9.

The charges against them relate to an incident that took place in the early hours of February 1 when shots were fired at a house in the Crescent Beach neighbourhood near Crescent Road and 132 Street in Surrey.

A minor fire was also reported outside the residence. No injuries were reported. Later, the Surrey Police Service linked the attack to ongoing extortion threats in the area.

All three accused were arrested shortly after the incident by officers from the Surrey Police Service’s Project Assurance anti-extortion patrol and Major Crime Section. Police had described them as foreign nationals and also engaged the Canada Border Services Agency.