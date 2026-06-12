AI-powered WhatsApp tool offers research-based advice to oilseed farmers amid deficient rainfall concerns

NEW DELHI: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) has launched an AI-based WhatsApp tool to help oilseed farmers access timely, research-based advisory services in multiple languages.

The initiative comes as India enters the kharif season amid forecasts of deficient monsoon rainfall and renewed government efforts to reduce the country's edible oil import bill.

The "Oilseeds Kisaan Mitra" is a WhatsApp-based service developed by the ICAR-Indian Institute of Oilseeds Research in Hyderabad. It provides research-backed information through a multilingual chatbot directly to farmers' mobile phones, enabling them to access advice in a language they understand.

India relies heavily on edible oil imports to meet domestic consumption needs, with imports accounting for approximately 55-60 per cent of total consumption.

The country produces about 12.2 million tonnes of edible oils but imports around 16 million tonnes at a cost of approximately ₹1.32 lakh crore, making edible oil imports second only to gold and fuels such as oil and gas in terms of import expenditure.