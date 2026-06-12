Amit Shah 'breaking' Opposition parties to 'engineer' two-thirds LS majority for BJP: Congress

The Congress on Friday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of trying to "engineer" a two-third majority for the BJP in the Lok Sabha and said he is busy breaking Opposition parties while making a "complete mockery of democracy" but his "evil designs" will not succeed.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Never before has anybody tried to engineer a two-third majority for his party in the Lok Sabha as the Union Home Minister is desperately doing these days in the run-up to the Monsoon Session of Parliament."

"The self-styled Chanakya had been humiliated on April 17, 2026, when the NDA could not get the requisite two-third majority and the dangerous Constitution Amendment Bill dealing with delimitation had been rejected by a convincing margin," Ramesh said.

Stung by that resounding defeat, Shah is now busy breaking Opposition parties and making a complete "mockery of democracy", he alleged.

"The fight is on. His evil designs must not and will not succeed," Ramesh asserted.

His remarks came after it emerged that dissident TMC MPs will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to stake claim to be recognised as the "real TMC". Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia gave this information, claiming that 19 MPs are currently backing the faction.

Basunia, the MP from Cooch Behar and among the lawmakers seeking to support the NDA in the Lok Sabha, told PTI that the group would meet the Speaker on Monday.

The TMC is facing a crisis following its defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls and a rebellion that has significantly weakened its organisational and legislative strength.

Last week, more than two-thirds of the TMC's MLAs -- 58 out of 80 -- broke away from the official legislature party and secured recognition as the principal opposition bloc in the West Bengal assembly under expelled legislator Ritabrata Banerjee. The rebel camp has since claimed that its strength has risen further.

The crisis later spread to Parliament, with rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar claiming the support of more than 20 Lok Sabha members.