BJP, EC 'partners in crime' in latest instance of 'seat chori': Congress on Natarajan's RS rejection row

The BJP and the Election Commission are "partners in crime" in the latest instance of "seat chori" by rejecting the Rajya Sabha polls nomination of Congress candidate Meenakshi Natarajan, the party alleged on Friday, claiming that the rejection was based on "flawed and unreasonable" logic.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi along with the Congress' Madhya Pradesh leadership, Natarajan said she had duly filled Form 26, and there was no column to mention private complaints.

"If there was a column for it, I would have given the details," she said.

"Since the matter is sub-judice and is being heard in the Supreme Court today, I will not discuss all the points as it would not be appropriate. But I will talk about one thing that is already in the public domain and is also present on the Election Commission's website: The root of this entire matter is Form 26, in which it was claimed that I failed to record certain information and concealed facts," she said.

The most important point is that information must be provided if there is any pending criminal case, or if someone has been convicted of a punishable offence, Natarajan said.

"Naturally, I wrote 'Not Applicable' for all these things because there is only a legal notice against me, and I included the full legal details of that notice in the memorandum I submitted to the EC. There is only that single legal notice which the court has not even taken cognisance of yet. Therefore, there should be clarity on where the column to record such information actually was," she said.