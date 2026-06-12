BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit Punjab, aimed at strengthening organisational presence

CHANDIGARH: The newly appointed national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, is scheduled to visit Punjab later this month, likely around June 20, on a two or three-day visit.

This will be the first of Nabin's first visit to the state since assuming charge as the BJP national president. The visit is being viewed as an important part of the party's strategy to strengthen its organisational presence.

He will visit Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir, and other religious places, and visit Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to the martyrs.

Followingly, he is expected to interact with local BJP leaders, office-bearers and grassroots workers to assess the political situation and review organisational activities in the State.