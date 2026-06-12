BJP national president Nitin Nabin to visit Punjab, aimed at strengthening organisational presence

CHANDIGARH: The newly appointed national president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nitin Nabin, is scheduled to visit Punjab later this month, likely around June 20, on a two or three-day visit.
This will be the first of Nabin's first visit to the state since assuming charge as the BJP national president. The visit is being viewed as an important part of the party's strategy to strengthen its organisational presence.
He will visit Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Mandir, and other religious places, and visit Jallianwala Bagh to pay tribute to the martyrs.
Followingly, he is expected to interact with local BJP leaders, office-bearers and grassroots workers to assess the political situation and review organisational activities in the State.
The next day, he will visit Ludhiana and hold a meeting with party workers and office bearers. The party leadership is currently finalising the detailed itinerary.
"The visit is aimed at energising the cadre and strengthening the outreach programme of the party across the State. The leadership is expected to discuss organisational expansion, public engagement and preparations for upcoming political challenges,’’ said a party leader.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said that the detailed itinerary is still being finalised. "Also, meetings with representatives of different social and business groups are being considered," he said.
Notably, the recent meetings between Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and the party’s central leadership in New Delhi had signalled greater involvement of national leaders in the state’s affairs.
Meanwhile, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Union Urban Affairs and Housing Minister Manohar Lal Khattar are expected to visit the state within the next few days.
The BJP plans to depute several other senior ministers for its Punjab election outreach campaign.
The BJP has summoned the top brass of the state unit for an urgent meeting in New Delhi. Sources said BJP national organisation secretary B L Santosh would meet senior Punjab BJP leaders, including former state presidents.
The meeting may discuss the appointment of new office-bearers for the Punjab unit, Punjab-specific political issues, and the party's strategy for the 2027 assembly elections.
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, General Secretary Anil Sareen and senior leader Ashwani Sharma left for Delhi today. Also, former state presidents Sunil Jakhar, union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, Vijay Sampla and Manoranjan Kalia have also been summoned.