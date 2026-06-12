Bodies of two of six deceased Naga ‘hostages’ identified at JNIMS mortuary in Imphal

GUWAHATI: The bodies of two of the six Naga “hostages” in Manipur were identified at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) mortuary in Imphal.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the state’s apex Naga organisation, said family members identified the bodies.

“We received information that the bodies of two of the victims, both pastors, were identified by family members based on their dresses,” UNC working committee secretary AC Thotso told TNIE.

“The remaining four bodies could not be identified as they were highly mutilated and dismembered,” he further stated.

The UNC on Friday reiterated the demand that Centre abrogate the Suspension of Operations agreement signed with myriad Kuki rebel groups.

In a memorandum addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the UNC demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of Kuki National Front-President members who were allegedly involved in the abduction of 18 Naga civilians at Leilon Vaiphei village in the Kangpokpi district on May 13 and the subsequent “cold-blooded murder” of six of them.

The organisation further demanded the immediate arrest and prosecution of a serving policeman “for his personal involvement" in the abduction and murder of the Naga civilians, and all others who were involved in the incident.