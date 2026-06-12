BRICS nations adopt urban ministerial declaration charting people-centric future for cities

NEW DELHI: In a significant step toward strengthening urban cooperation, member countries at the 13th BRICS Urbanisation Forum adopted the Urban Ministerial Declaration, reaffirming their shared commitment to building inclusive, sustainable, resilient, and people-centred urban development.

The declaration emerged as the key outcome of the forum, where representatives from BRICS nations discussed pressing urban challenges and explored collaborative solutions for the future of rapidly growing cities. The member nations emphasized that urban development must focus on improving the quality of life for citizens while ensuring equitable access to essential services, particularly for marginalized and vulnerable communities.

The two-day forum concluded on Friday. The event was convened by the ministry of housing and urban affairs under India’s BRICS chairship. Delegations from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South America and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated in the Forum, alongside India as the host nation.

While briefing about the outcome, Lal said that at the Forum delegations highlighted a wide range of national initiatives and policy approaches. These included programmes for affordable housing, slum upgrading, public transport, climate adaptation, sustainable infrastructure, municipal reforms, solid waste management and use of technology in urban governance.

To take forward the learnings of the Forum, India proposed establishment of the ‘BRICS Urban Research and Knowledge Network’, which was appreciated by the member nations. This Network will be a chair-led institutionally connected knowledge mechanism for applied urban research knowledge sharing and peer-to-peer learning.