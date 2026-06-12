Chhattisgarh secures Rs 9,580 core investment proposals at Hyderabad ‘Investor Connect’

RAIPUR: In a push to position Chhattisgarh as India’s next hub for technology and high-growth manufacturing, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s ongoing industrial outreach clinched investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore at the ‘Investor Connect’ event in Hyderabad.

The agreements are set to clear the path for an estimated 7,800 direct jobs across data centres, semiconductors, textiles, green energy, and pharmaceuticals, officials said.

Handing over "Invitation to Invest" letters to top business leaders, the Chief Minister drew a parallel between Hyderabad’s evolution into a global tech capital and Chhattisgarh’s future trajectory.

"Hyderabad's journey from an emerging IT destination to a global technology and innovation hub is inspiring," CM Sai said, addressing an audience of prominent industrialists, investors, and southern India trade representatives at the Park Hyatt.

"Chhattisgarh is working on a similar roadmap, and we are already witnessing encouraging results in sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and services,” he affirmed.

The freshly signed proposals reflect a calculated pivot toward cutting-edge technology and sustainable infrastructure.