Chhattisgarh secures Rs 9,580 core investment proposals at Hyderabad ‘Investor Connect’

RAIPUR: In a push to position Chhattisgarh as India’s next hub for technology and high-growth manufacturing, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s ongoing industrial outreach clinched investment proposals worth Rs 9,580 crore at the ‘Investor Connect’ event in Hyderabad.
The agreements are set to clear the path for an estimated 7,800 direct jobs across data centres, semiconductors, textiles, green energy, and pharmaceuticals, officials said.
Handing over "Invitation to Invest" letters to top business leaders, the Chief Minister drew a parallel between Hyderabad’s evolution into a global tech capital and Chhattisgarh’s future trajectory.
"Hyderabad's journey from an emerging IT destination to a global technology and innovation hub is inspiring," CM Sai said, addressing an audience of prominent industrialists, investors, and southern India trade representatives at the Park Hyatt.
"Chhattisgarh is working on a similar roadmap, and we are already witnessing encouraging results in sectors such as IT, manufacturing, and services,” he affirmed.
The freshly signed proposals reflect a calculated pivot toward cutting-edge technology and sustainable infrastructure.
The single largest proposal came from Hypernext Data Centre Limited, which plans to invest Rs 4,200 crore to construct a modern data centre infrastructure. Nivai Labs Private Limited committed Rs 1,000 crore to establish semiconductor and GPU architecture operations. On the manufacturing front, Feegrade and Company Private Limited will inject Rs 2,912 crore into the cement sector. SG Mart Limited pledged Rs 700 crore to manufacture solar energy equipment and structure components. Shri Saravana Mills Private Limited will establish a Rs 528 crore textile project.
The Hyderabad event is part of a broader, aggressive domestic and international roadshow strategy executed by the Chhattisgarh government. According to Chief Minister Sai, trade delegations have traveled to key Indian commercial cities as well as tech powerhouses like Japan and South Korea, raking in a staggering grand total of over Rs 8 lakh crore in investment proposals so far.
While Chhattisgarh has traditionally been recognised as a resource-rich state, it is rapidly diversifying its reputation.
The Chief Minister and his senior officials held meetings with senior executives from some of the most influential firms, including Google India, IBM, Polycab India, Page Industries, and Delta Electronics.
The Chief Minister highlighted that the state is fast becoming a pioneer in green steel production and is expanding its footprint as a national energy nucleus, having already secured Rs 3.5 lakh crore in the power and energy sector alone.