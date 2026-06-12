Deputy Sarpanch among three killed in lightning strike at Chhattisgarh worksite

KANKER: A deputy sarpanch and two other men were killed, while five women sustained injuries after lightning struck a worksite in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, officials said.
The incident took place in Kalgaon village under the Antagarh development block, where villagers were carrying out pond-deepening work under a government scheme, an official said.
Around 70 villagers were working at the site when lightning suddenly struck, leaving eight people with burn injuries.
The deceased were identified as Deputy Sarpanch Manraj Patel, Santosh Patel and Prakash Patel, the official added.
The five injured women were admitted to the Community Health Centre in Antagarh, where they are receiving treatment.
According to officials, the villagers had been engaged in work under the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) scheme, formerly known as the MNREGA scheme, when the incident occurred.
(With inputs from PTI)