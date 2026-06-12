Deputy Sarpanch among three killed in lightning strike at Chhattisgarh worksite

KANKER: A deputy sarpanch and two other men were killed, while five women sustained injuries after lightning struck a worksite in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Friday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Kalgaon village under the Antagarh development block, where villagers were carrying out pond-deepening work under a government scheme, an official said.

Around 70 villagers were working at the site when lightning suddenly struck, leaving eight people with burn injuries.