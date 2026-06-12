Four killed, four injured after car plunges into gorge in Uttarakhand's Chamoli

DEHRADUN: Four people were killed and four others injured after a Bolero taxi they wer travelling in plunged into a deep gorge near Kunar Bend on the Dewal-Ghes motor road in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Janaki Devi, Arjun Singh, Alam Singh and Deepu.

The injured were identified as Harendra Singh, Uma, Khadak Singh and 18 month old baby Harshita. All the residents are from Kheta.

The vehicle was travelling from Dewal to Ghes when the driver reportedly lost control on a hilly stretch. The taxi veered off the road and fell into the gorge, trapping the occupants inside the wreckage.

Upon information, Police and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation in the steep terrain.

All eight occupants were rescued and taken to the Primary Health Centre in Dewal with the help of the 108 ambulance service. Doctors declared four of them dead on arrival, while the injured were admitted for treatment. One of the injured is stated to be in a serious condition.

Chamoli District Magistrate Gaurav Kumar said, “Rescue teams were deployed immediately. Four bodies have been recovered and the injured have been shifted for medical care,” he said.

The accident came less than 24 hours after another road tragedy in Uttarakhand in which four people were killed when their car skidded off a steep shortcut road in Mussoorie and plunged nearly 500 metres into a gorge.