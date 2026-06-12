Haryana Nihang missing for three years disappears again after entering Valley of Flowers National Park

DEHRADUN: A Haryana Nihang devotee who had reportedly been missing from his home for the past three years has disappeared again after entering Uttarakhand’s Valley of Flowers National Park, triggering an intensive search operation.

Three days after he was reported missing inside the UNESCO World Heritage site, there was still no trace of him.

The missing man has been identified as Gabbar Singh, a Nihang from Haryana. Teams from the Forest Department and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are jointly searching the rugged terrain of the national park in Chamoli district, but officials said no clue had been found till late Thursday evening.

The incident has added to growing concerns over safety in Uttarakhand’s adventure tourism and trekking zones. It is the third case in the past fortnight in which trekkers or visitors have gone missing in remote Himalayan areas.

According to officials, Singh entered the Valley of Flowers on Tuesday after recording his details in the entry register at the main gate. He then proceeded along the trekking route inside the park. When he failed to return to the base camp by evening, forest officials raised an alarm.

Considering the difficult terrain and the possibility of injury, disorientation or bad weather, Forest Department and SDRF teams launched a search operation that continued late into the night.