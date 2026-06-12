Hoax bomb threat delays Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight

A Lucknow-Delhi IndiGo flight was delayed on Friday after a bomb threat turned out to be a hoax shortly before departure, sources said.

The flight, carrying around 180 passengers, was scheduled to leave Lucknow for Delhi at 10.45 am.

Sources told PTI the crew of the aircraft received information about a possible bomb threat on board.

Following the alert, the aircraft was halted at the apron while security personnel launched checks of the plane and surrounding areas as a precautionary measure, sources said.

Another source told PTI that a tissue paper with "bomb" written on it was found inside the lavatory of the aircraft, triggering panic. However, officials later confirmed it was a hoax.

No bomb or any harmful substance had been found in the aircraft during the inspection, the official said.

(With inputs from PTI)