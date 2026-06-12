IMD declares El Nino over equatorial Pacific; conditions to strengthen during southwest monsoon

The India Meteorological Department on Friday confirmed El Nino conditions over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and said the conditions are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season.

"The atmosphere has responded to the warming sea surface temperatures, and the coupled ocean-atmosphere system now exhibits characteristics consistent with El Nino conditions," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The last time El Nino conditions developed was in 2023.

Since 2000, these conditions have emerged in 2002, 2009 and 2015.

El Nino is one of the three phases of the El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate phenomenon characterised by changes in sea temperatures along the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, accompanied by fluctuations in the atmosphere overhead.

While El Nino is known to have a warming effect over the planet, its opposite phase, called La Nina, usually results in a cooling effect.

ENSO also has a neutral phase.

El Nino leads to less rainfall in India and its emergence could be one of the reasons why the country this year is expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the monsoon season, according to experts.