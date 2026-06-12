India, Bangladesh discuss illegal border crossings and security issues during DG-level talks

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh discussed issues related to border deaths and illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings during four-day director general-level talks that concluded in New Delhi on 11 June, according to an official statement issued on Friday.
A delegation led by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited Delhi for talks with the Border Security Force (BSF). The Indian delegation was headed by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.
The 57th edition of the biannual DG-level border coordination conference was held at the BSF headquarters between 8 and 11 June.
In a statement issued a day after the talks concluded, the BSF said both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent cross-border crimes, including the smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking.
The delegations also discussed issues relating to border deaths, illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings in border areas, construction of border infrastructure, implementation of the Coordinated Border Management Plan, confidence-building measures and the need for closer cooperation in addressing emerging security challenges along the border.
The meeting was significant as it was the first since the BNP government assumed office in Dhaka earlier this year and a new BJP government came to power in West Bengal.
More than half of the 4,096-km India-Bangladesh international border, stretching 2,216 km, lies in West Bengal.
The new state government led by Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has announced strict action against illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, stating that such individuals would face a “3D action” of detect, delete and deport.
The statement said both countries reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining peace, tranquillity and stability along the border. They also agreed to strengthen coordinated patrols, enhance surveillance, improve real-time information sharing and intensify joint efforts against cross-border criminal networks.
According to the BSF, the meeting was conducted in a “cordial, positive and forward-looking atmosphere”, reflecting the enduring cooperation and mutual trust between the two border guarding forces.
The two sides also stressed the need to sensitise border populations about the sanctity of the international boundary and promote greater public awareness to prevent illegal activities in border areas.
“Both sides expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the conference and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation, mutual trust and professional engagement in the interest of secure and peaceful borders,” the statement added.
The meeting concluded on a “highly positive note”, with both delegations expressing confidence that the discussions would further strengthen friendly relations between the two countries.
It was reportedly the first time in the history of these talks that the customary joint press conference by the directors general of the two forces, held after signing the joint record of discussions on the final day, did not take place.
The next round of talks is expected to be held in November, when the Indian delegation will travel to Dhaka.
( With inputs from PTI)