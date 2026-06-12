India, Bangladesh discuss illegal border crossings and security issues during DG-level talks

NEW DELHI: India and Bangladesh discussed issues related to border deaths and illegal, inadvertent and forcible crossings during four-day director general-level talks that concluded in New Delhi on 11 June, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

A delegation led by Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui visited Delhi for talks with the Border Security Force (BSF). The Indian delegation was headed by BSF Director General Praveen Kumar.

The 57th edition of the biannual DG-level border coordination conference was held at the BSF headquarters between 8 and 11 June.

In a statement issued a day after the talks concluded, the BSF said both sides held detailed discussions on measures to effectively prevent cross-border crimes, including the smuggling of narcotics, arms, counterfeit currency, gold and other contraband, as well as illegal border crossings and human trafficking.