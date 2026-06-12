J&K Police executes court proclamation against Hizbul chief Salahuddin, 3 others

SRINAGAR: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday executed a court-issued proclamation order against Pakistan-based Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and three others for allegedly evading arrest and avoiding legal proceedings in a militancy-related case.

Police identified the accused as Salahuddin alias Mohammad Yousuf Shah, a resident of Soibugh in Budgam.

He is a designated terrorist and the chairman of the United Jihad Council (UJC).

The others include Ghulam Nabi Khan alias Amir Khan, a resident of Liver Srigufwara in Anantnag who is also a designated terrorist and HM commander, Sher Mohammad alias Bahadur alias Riaz, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora, and Nasir Yousuf Qadri, a resident of Sheeltang in Dar Mohalla of Habba Kadal area here, they said.

"The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) executed a proclamation order issued by the Additional Sessions Judge TADA/POTA (Special Judge, Designated under the NIA Act), Srinagar, under section 84 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS)-2023 against four accused persons evading arrest in case FIR No.05/1996 registered at Police Station CIK," a police spokesperson said.

During the course of the investigation, the accused were found to be evading arrest and deliberately avoiding legal proceedings, he said.

The spokesperson said the court had initiated proclamation proceedings and directed the accused to appear before it on July 14, 2026, at 10 am, failing which further legal action would follow.

"In compliance with the court's orders, CIK team today executed the proclamation order issued against the accused in strict compliance with all the legal procedures and pasted the order at all conspicuous places in their respective locations and at the main gates of the accused persons as well," he said.

The execution of the proclamation was also photographed and videographed as part of the legal process, the spokesperson added.