Live broadcast on mobile sans net clears tests

NEW DELHI: Direct-to-Mobile (D2M) broadcasting technology has successfully cleared a fresh round of laboratory and field tests. The results demonstrate that D2M services can operate alongside mobile telephony service without causing any disruption to voice calls or SMS services.

The successful tests are being seen as removing the last major technical obstacle to the technology’s rollout. Following this positive outcome, Prasar Bharati is working on finalisation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) to produce a comprehensive blueprint for execution, sources said.

“The technology has passed its final critical trials establishing its widespread public or commercial release feasibility. With DPR preparations going on, Project structuring is also being worked out to find out how it will be funded, governed, and lawfully organised to mitigate risks and attract investors.

The tests have established that calls and SMS messages retain priority over active D2M playback. It is at the final stage. Once the report is finalized, a Request for Proposal (RFP) will be issued to move the project forward,” said sources.

The consultancy firm Ernst & Young (EY) appointed by Prasar Bharati as the project management consultant submitted the DPR to the public broadcaster and the same has already been forwarded to the ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B), it is learnt. “DPR is being discussed for further consideration,” sources added.

The field tests were conducted with MI&B), ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY), the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur and other multiple government agencies around Kartavya Path in March.

D2M enables delivery of multimedia content such as live TV channels, video, audio, emergency alerts, and data services directly to mobile phones using terrestrial broadcast networks without relying on mobile internet or Wi-Fi.