Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand Odisha, Madhya Pradesh account for 50% of India's leprosy patients

NEW DELHI: Despite achieving national leprosy elimination in 2005, states like Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Madhya Pradesh together account for nearly 50 per cent of India's leprosy burden, a top health ministry official said Friday.

What is needed now is intensified, targeted interventions to interrupt transmission completely, said Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Managing Director, National Health Mission (NHM), Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

She recalled India's remarkable achievements in reducing the burden of leprosy and in eliminating it as a public health problem at the national level in 2005.

However, she noted that transmission persists in several endemic districts and hotspot areas.

As many as 91,783 new leprosy cases were detected in India during 2025-26, with a prevalence rate of 0.56 per 10,000 population.

Of the newly detected cases, 4.18 per cent were children and 2.12 per cent presented with Grade-2 disability at the time of diagnosis.

Speaking at a two-day regional workshop on review of programme performance and focused strategic action for achieving zero transmission of leprosy, Patnaik said, “While substantial progress has been achieved, the challenge now lies in sustaining gains and accelerating action in the remaining endemic pockets.”

She said that while most states and Union Territories have achieved leprosy elimination status, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh are yet to achieve the elimination target at the sub-national level.

Highlighting the epidemiological landscape, Patnaik, at the regional workshop in Nava Raipur, Chhattisgarh, said, "The five states have a substantial number of districts reporting prevalence rates above one case per 10,000 population."

As many as 23 districts in Chhattisgarh, 21 in Jharkhand, 18 each in Maharashtra and Odisha, and 10 districts in Madhya Pradesh report high leprosy prevalence rates.