MIB unveils draft telecom rules to streamline broadcasting sector

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) on Friday released draft telecommunication rules, which seek to consolidate a host of existing guidelines governing television channels, direct-to-home (DTH) services, FM radio, community radio, Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) services and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) into a single, streamlined regulatory framework.
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026, aimed at creating a unified regulatory framework for television, radio and related broadcasting services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.
According to the ministry, the proposed rules seek to harmonise and rationalise the existing terms and conditions of authorisation, ensuring continuity while facilitating reforms and improving the ease of doing business. A single regulatory framework has been proposed to streamline procedures and bring various broadcasting services under one set of rules.
The ministry said the authorisation process has been fully digitised, simplifying procedures for stakeholders. As part of the reforms, the requirement for signing the Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) has been removed, while provisions for a transparent adjudication mechanism have been incorporated.
The draft rules have been published on the ministry’s website for public and inter-ministerial consultation.
“Inputs, comments, or suggestions, if any, may be sent to the Under Secretary (BP&L), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kartavya Bhawan preferably by email at usbpl-moib@gov.in, by t July 27, 2026,” said ministry officials.
The proposed rules integrate several existing policy guidelines governing broadcasting services. These include the guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India (November 2022), obtaining a licence to provide Direct-to-Home (DTH) Broadcasting Services in India (March 2001, amended from time to time), providing Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) Broadcasting Services in India (November 2009), expansion of FM Radio Broadcasting Services through Private Agencies (Phase III) (July 2011, amended up to September 10, 2024), setting up Community Radio Stations in India (February 2024), and provisioning of Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) Services (September 2008).
“The draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules 2026 have been framed to consolidate the various guidelines issued for television and radio services under the erstwhile Telegraph Act, 1885 within the framework of the newly enacted Telecommunications Act, 2023…With this set of rules, the industry will now have a unified and significantly simplified rule book, said the ministry officials.
The Telecommunications Act was enacted by Parliament in 2023, replacing the Telegraph Act of 1885. The legislation provides a comprehensive framework covering a broad range of telecommunications services. Its implementation is undertaken by different departments depending on the nature of the services involved, while the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is responsible for administering provisions related to television, radio and associated services.