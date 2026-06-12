MIB unveils draft telecom rules to streamline broadcasting sector

NEW DELHI: The ministry of information and broadcasting (MI&B) on Friday released draft telecommunication rules, which seek to consolidate a host of existing guidelines governing television channels, direct-to-home (DTH) services, FM radio, community radio, Headend-in-the-Sky (HITS) services and Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) into a single, streamlined regulatory framework.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) has released the draft Telecommunications (Television, Radio and Associated Services) Rules, 2026, aimed at creating a unified regulatory framework for television, radio and related broadcasting services under the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

According to the ministry, the proposed rules seek to harmonise and rationalise the existing terms and conditions of authorisation, ensuring continuity while facilitating reforms and improving the ease of doing business. A single regulatory framework has been proposed to streamline procedures and bring various broadcasting services under one set of rules.

The ministry said the authorisation process has been fully digitised, simplifying procedures for stakeholders. As part of the reforms, the requirement for signing the Grant of Permission Agreement (GOPA) has been removed, while provisions for a transparent adjudication mechanism have been incorporated.

The draft rules have been published on the ministry’s website for public and inter-ministerial consultation.

“Inputs, comments, or suggestions, if any, may be sent to the Under Secretary (BP&L), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Kartavya Bhawan preferably by email at usbpl-moib@gov.in, by t July 27, 2026,” said ministry officials.