Naga rebel groups oppose Assam-Nagaland oil exploration pact, cite pending settlement

GUWAHATI: The tripartite memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed among Assam, Nagaland and the Central government in New Delhi on Thursday for the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas along the boundary of the two states has met with opposition.

The Working Committee of the Naga National Political Groups (WC of NNPGs), an umbrella body of seven rebel groups, said any attempt to explore or extract natural resources, including petroleum, in Naga areas would be “illegal and against the agreed principles” until the “Indo-Naga” political settlement is signed.

The Centre had signed the “Agreed Position” with the conglomerate on November 17, 2017.

Referring to Part VII of the Agreed Position, the WC of NNPGs said in a statement that ownership and transfer of land and its resources, including mines, minerals, petroleum and natural gas, would vest in the post-solution Nagaland government and the proposed Nagaland Tatar Hoho.