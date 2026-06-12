NMC rejects applications for five new medical colleges in Chhattisgarh

RAIPUR: The National Medical Commission (NMC) rejected the applications for five proposed government medical colleges in Chhattisgarh.

This outright refusal resulted in a staggering loss of 250 MBBS seats for the upcoming academic year, dealing a heavy blow to thousands of NEET-UG aspirants hoping for lower cut-offs and increased admission opportunities.

The five rejected medical colleges were slated to open in Kawardha, Janjgir-Champa, Manendragarh, Dantewada, and Kunkuri, with each institution offering a planned capacity of 50 MBBS seats.

Currently, Chhattisgarh has 10 government and 5 private medical colleges, offering a combined total of 2,330 MBBS seats. The addition of these new colleges would have significantly boosted the state's medical infrastructure.

Reliable sources reveal that the Medical Education Department's sheer negligence and a glaring attitude of "overconfidence" are entirely to blame for this debacle. Officials reportedly operated under the false assumption that the NMC would easily grant approval to these government institutions regardless of readiness.

Strangely, instead of completing actual groundwork, department officials merely went through the motions on paper—appointing Deans and Medical Superintendents as an administrative formality while leaving the actual campuses completely unprepared.

Shockingly, at least two to three colleges reportedly failed to even attach their mandatory affiliation certificates from the Health Sciences University, a primary, non-negotiable document for NMC approval.

The sources cited the NMC's evaluation report, which highlighted critical, systemic deficiencies across all five locations.

The state is now scrambling to control the damage. Acknowledging the crisis, Medical Education officials admitted that the NMC report denied recognition to all 5 colleges. “We will address the specific deficiencies pointed out in each college and file an appeal,” they said.

The college buildings and laboratory facilities failed to meet basic regulatory standards, reportedly suffering from a severe staff shortage and lacking modern medical machinery and essential diagnostic tools.