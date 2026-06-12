Nuclear attack subs, three more Scorpenes on agenda during Modi’s France visit

NEW DELHI: India and France are likely to advance discussions on cooperation for the Indian Navy’s indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarine (SSN) programme during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Paris beginning Saturday, sources in the know told TNIE.

Even as the two sides take stock of the pending proposal for three additional Scorpene submarines, the spotlight is likely to be on India’s Rs 40,000-crore SSN programme, with France keen to leverage its Barracuda-class expertise to secure a role in the Navy’s most ambitious underwater warfare project.

“Any cooperation will have to involve substantial transfer of know-how in areas such as submarine design, acoustic management, metallurgy and propulsion technologies, even as the indigenous SSN programme remains firmly under Indian control,” the source said.

Sources said that earlier discussions with the French have included technologies associated with pump-jet propulsion and acoustic quieting, though no formal cooperation arrangement has been announced yet.

India currently does not operate a single SSN. The next Akula-class submarine being leased from Russia, Chakra-III, is now slated for delivery around 2028, nearly three years behind schedule.

The CCS had in October 2024 cleared the first phase of the Navy’s SSN programme, paving the way for the construction of two indigenous nuclear-powered attack submarines at the Ship Building Centre in Visakhapatnam. These will be the first two submarines under the Navy’s long-term plan to induct six SSNs.

The boats are expected to displace around 10,000 tonnes and be powered by indigenous 190 MW nuclear reactors. The first submarine is unlikely to enter service before 2036-37.

The capability gap comes at a time when China is steadily expanding its undersea reach into the Indian Ocean. The PLA Navy fields over 60 submarines, including SSNs capable of long-range deployments, while Chinese submarines and survey ships are making increasingly regular forays into the region.

Significantly, France remains the only Western country to have offered assistance for India’s closely guarded SSN programme. Russia has so far enjoyed a monopoly in the domain through the lease of Akula-class submarines.