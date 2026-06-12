Patna Diary | Nishant’s unfinished degree sparks buzz

Bihar Opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has found a strong reason to counterattack NDA leaders, who frequently ridiculed the RJD leader by calling him “nauvi fail” (9th fail). It all happened when former Chief MInister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar, in his affidavit filed at the time of filing nomination for MLC elections, declared that he has not completed his engineering degree course at BIT, Mesra (Ranchi). Grabbing the opportunity, Tejashwi Yadav said he never concealed his educational qualifications, but sarcastically remarked, “Now, Bihar education minister will make Nishant an engineer. I have full faith in the current education minister; just as one minister became a professor, he would similarly make Nishant an engineer.”

Staunch fan shows Lalu love in tatoos

RJD chief Lalu Prasad turned 79 on Thursday. While he has supporters both in Bihar and outside, there is a man in Muzaffarpur who has dedicated himself to the RJD chief to such an extent that he considers himself a devotee and Lalu ‘god’. He has a tattoo of Lalu on his chest. Because of his dedication, he has become known as ‘Hanuman of the Lalu family’. This ‘staunch fan’ has become famous not only in Muzaffarpur but throughout Bihar due to his obsession with Lalu. Ranjit Rajak, a 42-year-old resident of Chhoti Kalyani, has tattoos of the Lalu family on his body.