PM tells Oppn CMs to work together for accelerating development journey

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly spent considerable time interacting with the chief ministers of Opposition-ruled states, much as he did with the CMs of BJP- and NDA-governed states, on the sidelines of NITI Aayog’s 11th Governing Council meeting on Thursday.

“Guided by the spirit of cooperative federalism, we are working together to accelerate India’s development journey. The collective efforts of the Centre and states will play a pivotal role in realising our shared vision of Viksit Bharat,” Modi said in a post after the meeting.

Chaired by the PM, the meeting witnessed deliberations on issues concerning the states. The CMs presented their states’ priorities, seeking greater cooperation from the Centre. “Interactions between the PM and CMs of Opposition-ruled states reflected the spirit of federal coordination, which is essential if India is to achieve its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047,” a source said.

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay met the Prime Minister and discussed his state’s requirements and challenges. Dressed in a black blazer and matching trousers, Vijay apprised Modi of his state’s needs and sought support from the Centre. According to sources, the PM listened attentively to the issues raised.