Reconsider rejection of full expansion of INS Baaz runway: Jairam Ramesh to Rajnath on Great Nicobar project

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday wrote to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the Great Nicobar Island Project and urged him to reconsider the rejection of the full expansion of the INS Baaz runway.

In his latest letter to Singh, the former environment minister said he had written to the Defence Minister on May 16, 2026 on the Great Nicobar Island Project suggesting that in order to minimise its adverse ecological impacts and also meet strategic objectives, the expansion of the existing runway at INS Baaz on Campbell Bay could be considered as an alternative to building a greenfield airport at Gandhi Nagar-Shastri Nagar area of Great Nicobar Island.

"Subsequently, on June 8, 2026 there were reports in the media attributed to 'defence ministry sources' saying that the runway expansion at INS Baaz would be limited because lengthening to beyond 4500 feet will have adverse ecological impacts," Ramesh pointed out.

"I appreciate the sudden worry for ecological protection but please permit me to submit the following facts for your consideration: The proposed site at Gandhi Nagar-Shastri Nagar needs cutting of two forest-covered hills of 115 metres.

The proposed site comprises around 225 acres of protected forest and 130 acres of deemed forest--which are part of the territory of the Shompen tribal community and are currently being used by them," Ramesh said in his letter.

He further pointed out that the proposed site sits directly on about 142 acres of Island Coastal Zone Regulation (ICRZ)-1A which enjoy the highest protection under the Coastal Regulation Zone Notification, 2019 and that include turtle nesting beaches, corals and nesting grounds of the endangered Nicobar Megapode.

"The proposed site involves reclamation of a creek and relocation of saltwater crocodiles.

The proposed site sits directly on two villages where 234 ex-servicemen settler families reside and they will have to undergo relocation for the third time in recent years," Ramesh said.

He also argued that the proposed site is in a largely undisturbed, pristine forest bordered by a coastline with ecologically sensitive areas "The proposed site has not been subject to any serious and systematic environmental impact assessment especially since Great Nicobar has been designated as an Important Bird Area, an Endemic Bird Area and also holds the significance of being situated on two international bird flyways--the Central Asian and the East Asian- Australasian bird Flyways--that are accessed every year by several migratory species of birds that flock Great Nicobar seasonally," he pointed out.