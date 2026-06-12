Those trying to disrupt integrity of NEET re-examination will face 'full weight of law': Centre

NEW DELHI: With the Government making efforts to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of reexamination of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, strict warning on Friday stating that action would be taken against the individuals who are involved in any misconduct and disrupt the integrity of the test.
The caveat follows a review of the preparedness for the examination held by the Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan with the Director General (D-G), National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh.
During the review, Somanathan also emphasized the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders. The NEET re-examination is scheduled on June 21.
Following review, the Cabinet Secretary stated that the Central and state governments with district administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.
“The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination,” read the Government statement quoted the cabinet secretary saying.
Earlier on June 1, Somanathan also reviewed the arrangements with the secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies. Thereafter, on June 4, he also held another review with the chief secretaries of the states to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.
These meetings were aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also asked the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to provide security during transportation of the question papers.
On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 amidst allegations of paper leak.
On Tuesday, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also gave assurance for smooth free conduct of the test stating that all measures have been put in place for the same.
The minister also asserted that the Government is taking extra precautions this time, from question paper setting to delivery at the examination centres. After reviewing the preparations at the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA), Pradhan said that meetings had been held under the Cabinet secretary, and all the states have been asked to cooperate.
“From the preparation of question papers to ensuring that they reach the examination centres on time, we have taken additional precautions this time. I have written to the chief ministers of all the states requesting their cooperation. Their support was there earlier as well, and I have requested them to pay even more attention this time,” Pradhan had said.
Several states have already held review meetings involving chief secretaries, district collectors and senior police officials, with the NTA D-G participating in the discussions.