Those trying to disrupt integrity of NEET re-examination will face 'full weight of law': Centre

NEW DELHI: With the Government making efforts to ensure the smooth and error-free conduct of reexamination of National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions, strict warning on Friday stating that action would be taken against the individuals who are involved in any misconduct and disrupt the integrity of the test.

The caveat follows a review of the preparedness for the examination held by the Cabinet Secretary Dr TV Somanathan with the Director General (D-G), National Testing Agency (NTA) Abhishek Singh.

During the review, Somanathan also emphasized the need for ensuring a smooth, transparent and secure conduct of the re-examination through close coordination among all concerned stakeholders. The NEET re-examination is scheduled on June 21.

Following review, the Cabinet Secretary stated that the Central and state governments with district administration are working together in close coordination, to ensure smooth conduct of the examination.

“The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity or smooth conduct of the re-examination,” read the Government statement quoted the cabinet secretary saying.

Earlier on June 1, Somanathan also reviewed the arrangements with the secretaries of the Central Government and relevant agencies. Thereafter, on June 4, he also held another review with the chief secretaries of the states to assess the preparedness and progress of the arrangements.

These meetings were aimed at ensuring effective coordination, strengthening preparedness and maintaining the integrity and credibility of the NEET re-examination process.