AAP government's days in power in Punjab are numbered, says Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, asserting that its days in power are numbered and that the countdown to its exit has already begun.

Citing the BJP's emphatic victory in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections, he said the result was a clear indication of the political change taking shape in Punjab. He also expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in the state. He was addressing the “Sarv Samaj OBC Sammelan” at Abohar in order to reach out to the sizeable OBC population in the region, comprising Bagri, Hindi and Punjabi-speaking communities, ahead of the assembly polls.

Stating that Punjab has suffered immensely due to the drug menace, Saini assured that once the BJP government assumes office in the state, not a single person involved in the drug trade would be spared.

Saini lauded the immense contribution of the state's farmers, traders, youngsters and mothers towards nation-building.

He, however, launched a strong critique of the Punjab Government's much-publicised 'Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, describing it as a complete failure and alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was more interested in slogans and publicity than in delivering results on the ground.