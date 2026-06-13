AAP government's days in power in Punjab are numbered, says Haryana CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, asserting that its days in power are numbered and that the countdown to its exit has already begun.
Citing the BJP's emphatic victory in the Abohar Municipal Corporation elections, he said the result was a clear indication of the political change taking shape in Punjab. He also expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would form the next government in the state. He was addressing the “Sarv Samaj OBC Sammelan” at Abohar in order to reach out to the sizeable OBC population in the region, comprising Bagri, Hindi and Punjabi-speaking communities, ahead of the assembly polls.
Stating that Punjab has suffered immensely due to the drug menace, Saini assured that once the BJP government assumes office in the state, not a single person involved in the drug trade would be spared.
Saini lauded the immense contribution of the state's farmers, traders, youngsters and mothers towards nation-building.
He, however, launched a strong critique of the Punjab Government's much-publicised 'Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, describing it as a complete failure and alleging that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government was more interested in slogans and publicity than in delivering results on the ground.
Saini further alleged that the Punjab government was being run through a proxy administration controlled by AAP leaders in Delhi, who, he claimed, dictated policies and decisions affecting the people of the state.
He said that the promise of providing Rs. 1,000 per month to women had turned out to be nothing more than a political gimmick, pointing out that even the registration process for the scheme had yet to begin.
He also accused the Punjab Government of subjecting Abohar to blatant political neglect, saying that allocating merely Rs 5 crore to the Municipal Corporation amounted to an insult to the people of the city.
He said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had already realised that it would not return to power after the next assembly elections and that some people were therefore busy 'looting Punjab with both hands'.
Describing AAP as a "gang of looters", he said even party supremo Arvind Kejriwal's much-touted image of honesty had completely unravelled.
Referring to the Punjab Chief Minister, Bhagwant Singh Mann's claim that 65,000 jobs had been provided in Punjab over five years, Saini said the Haryana Government had provided 55,000 jobs to the youngsters of Haryana in just one year.
He said that the BJP government would ensure procurement of farmers' crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), provide adequate compensation for crop losses, create an industry-friendly ecosystem and work towards making Punjab the number one state in the country.
Former Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar, while addressing the gathering, coined a new slogan, “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Hisaab.”
Referring to the alleged corruption, harassment of BJP workers and registration of false cases against them, he warned that the people of Punjab would uproot the AAP government from the State, just as Bengalis had rejected Mamata from Bengal recently.