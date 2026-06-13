Bhakra inflows down 50% as low snowfall, delayed snowmelt hit Sutlej catchment

CHANDIGARH: Due to reduced snowfall in the Sutlej catchment area of Himachal Pradesh and a delay in snowmelt caused by persistent western disturbances that kept temperatures in the high-altitude catchment areas below normal, inflows into the Bhakra-Nangal Dam are approximately 50 per cent lower than the average. In addition, releases from Bhakra have continued to exceed inflows.

According to the latest reservoir data released on June 11, cumulative inflows into Bhakra between May 21 and June 11 this year were recorded at 3,03,307 cusecs, compared with the average of 5,91,876 cusecs for the same period. In volumetric terms, cumulative inflows stood at 0.74 billion cubic metres (BCM), almost half the average of 1.45 BCM. Inflows into the Bhakra Dam were 16,527 cusecs, nearly 50 per cent lower than the average inflow of 32,706 cusecs recorded during this period and also lower than the 28,015 cusecs received during the corresponding period last year.

Despite the lower inflows, the water level in the Bhakra reservoir remained higher than both last year's level and the long-term average. On June 11, the reservoir level was recorded at 1,576.65 feet, compared with 1,555.30 feet on the same date last year and the long-term average level of 1,545.39 feet.

The water released from the dam on June 11 was 23,163 cusecs against an inflow of 16,527 cusecs, resulting in a daily decline of 0.70 feet in the reservoir level due to the commencement of the paddy season in Punjab and Haryana.

Sources said that the average snowfall in the Sutlej catchment area located in Himachal Pradesh is around 4 BCM. However, only about 2.2 BCM of snowfall was recorded during the last winter season, resulting in a considerably lower snow reserve available for melting during the summer months.