Bhopal Diary | Will new RS winner make it to Team Modi 3.0?

Forty-two years since his association with the RSS and 31 years after his entry into the BJP, the Kewat caste organisational leader from MP’s Bundelkhand region, Mahesh Kewat, has been ushered in with two good fortunes in less than two months. Towards the end of April, he was appointed head of the MP Fishermen Welfare Board, and on June 11 he became BJP’s surprise winner of the third Rajya Sabha seat in MP. Political circles in Bhopal are now abuzz with the possibility of another political windfall in the form of his induction into Team Modi 3.0. With Union cabinet expansion likely soon, political pundits feel that he may be the surprise choice as MoS.

Ex-IAS officer bats for forced sterilisation

Often in the news for his candid comments, which have even brought him on the target of his own community, former MP bureaucrat Niyaz Khan is now in the news for advocating forced sterilisation of people in the country to control the population explosion. “The country’s one-and-a-half billion population has become a festering sore. Now the time has come to consider forced sterilisation of people. Either people get sterilised voluntarily, or the government enforces it. Muslim families have more children, so strict sterilisation must be applied to them as well. If we do not do this, the future will be shrouded in darkness,” Khan posted on X on Friday.