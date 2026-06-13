BJP to go solo in upcoming Punjab Assembly elections

CHANDIGARH: The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has planned to go solo in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections, contesting all 117 assembly seats.

The decision was made at the first brainstorming meeting with the state party leaders which was headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin and party’s National general secretary B L Santhosh, last night in Delhi on the election strategy.

Shah also reportedly told the state party leadership to work hard on the ground to "win the hearts of people and disseminate the party's narrative across the state."

Issues such as drug menace, law and order, religious conversions, soil health depletion and the alleged misgovernance of the Aam Aadmi Party government figured prominently in the meeting besides depleting the fiscal health of the state.

In order to win the trust of the public of the state, Shah reportedly gave an example of how the BJP had fixed the economy and law and order challenges in every state it has governed, from Gujarat to Uttar Pradesh and now West Bengal. Sources said the agenda included an analysis of the political climate, organisational strength, and the current situation in the state.