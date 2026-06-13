Cabinet secretary reviews NEET-UG re-test preparation

NEW DELHI: Four weeks after the NEET-UG paper leak forced its cancellation, the government on Friday signalled it was leaving nothing to chance, with the Cabinet Secretary chairing yet another review and the NTA quietly rolling out a series of candidate-friendly changes for the June 21 re-examination.

Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan, who has now held three rounds of preparatory meetings since June 1, reviewed examination readiness with NTA Director General Abhishek Singh and warned that wrongdoers would face the full force of law. “The full might and weight of law will fall on any person trying in any manner to distort, disrupt, or tamper with the integrity…of the re-examination,” he said.

Central and state governments, district administrations and central armed forces are all being co-opted for the exercise, a note from the government said. The MHA has specifically asked CRPF and CISF to guard question paper consignments in transit.