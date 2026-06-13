Congress to hold student outreach events against paper leaks, exam irregularities: KC Venugopal

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide outreach campaign targeting students and young job aspirants, with a series of conventions focused on paper leaks, examination reforms, unemployment and accountability for recurring irregularities in recruitment and entrance tests.

The campaign, to be led by Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will begin with a student convention in Kota on June 17 and continue in Prayagraj on July 10, Patna on July 11 and Delhi on July 14.

Launching the first phase of the initiative, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the programme aims to highlight concerns over paper leaks, examination scandals, rising costs of competitive tests and what the party described as the Centre’s failure to protect the interests of students and job seekers.

In a statement, Venugopal said the campaign would bring together students, competitive examination aspirants, youth organisations and educators affected by examination-related controversies. He alleged that repeated paper leaks, increasing examination fees and the absence of a transparent recruitment and education system were undermining the future prospects of millions of young Indians.

The outreach will also seek to build support for a set of reforms previously advocated by Mr. Gandhi, including the decentralisation of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), the abolition of examination fees, strict action against those involved in paper leak rackets and greater accountability within the government for examination-related failures.