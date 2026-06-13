CPI(M) committed to INDIA bloc's broader political and ideological fight against BJP, RSS: MA Baby

The CPI(M) is committed to the INDIA bloc's broader political and ideological fight against the BJP and the RSS, party general secretary M. A. Baby said.

The CPI(M)’s political position was clearly outlined in the resolution adopted at its last Party Congress, he said while responding to a question on whether a third front with the CPI(M) as a constituent could emerge in national politics.

He said the resolution states that the foremost task is to defeat the BJP, which is controlled by the RSS, a fascist organisation.

“To achieve that, the broadest possible unity of political parties and social forces should be built. From that perspective, the CPI (M) believes that cooperation is necessary even with parties such as the Congress, with whom we have many political differences, when it comes to advancing this common political struggle,” he said.

At the same time, he said that political struggle alone was not sufficient, and that a battle must also be waged on the cultural and ideological fronts, as well as in all spheres where the RSS advances its agenda.

“Therefore, the CPI(M) remains committed to moving forward with struggles and initiatives associated with the INDIA bloc while pursuing this broader political and ideological fight,” he said.

Asked whether the issue of the DMK moving away from the INDIA bloc was discussed at a recent alliance meeting, Baby said Rahul Gandhi’s position was not very clear.

He said the Congress had secured five Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu as part of the DMK-led alliance.

Similarly, before the Assembly election, the Congress leadership had negotiated with the DMK regarding a Rajya Sabha seat.