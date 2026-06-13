First batch of women officers enters Army, IAF, with permanent commission from day one

NEW DELHI: For the first time, with permanent commission from day one, women officers joined the Army and Air Force through the National Defence Academy (NDA), which had admitted only men for over seven decades.

Nine women were commissioned as Lieutenants at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, while five were commissioned as Flying Officers at the Air Force Academy (AFA) in Dundigal.

Their commissioning marks the culmination of a journey that began after the Supreme Court opened the NDA to women in 2021.

Until now, women officers in the Army and Air Force have entered through the Short Service Commission (SSC), becoming eligible for permanent commission only after years of service. Officers commissioned through the NDA-IMA and NDA-AFA pipelines receive it from day one.

The fourteen newly commissioned officers are thus the first women to enter either service in such terms.