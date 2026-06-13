Four killed by toxic gas leak in abandoned coal mine in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

RANCHI: Four people were killed due to a toxic gas leak in an abandoned coal mine in Chapri-Bumri area under the Ramgarh forest zone. The incident occured when a few people descended into the closed mine to extract coal.

Deputy Superintendent of Ramgarh Sadar Hospital, Dr. Harendra Kumar Mahto, has confirmed the deaths of all four individuals.

According to reports, the individuals had entered the abandoned mine with an intention to extract coal, during which, but were exposed to the toxic gas leaking inside. According to an eyewitness, one man entered the mine first and collapsed due to a suspected gas leak. In an attempt to rescue him, three others descended into the mine one after another and also lost consciousness, he said. Another companion then raised an alarm.

As locals got to know about the incident, they gathered at the site.

Police and CCL (Central Coalfields Limited) teams were informed, following which rescue operation was started. Four people were rescued to rushed to the hospital; two were declared brought dead, while the other two passed away during treatment.

The deceased have been identified as Deva Kumar Bedia and W Bedia, Ashish Rajwar and Kishore Ravani, belonging to the nearby villages.