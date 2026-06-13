IAF transport aircraft crash in Assam's Jorhat airbase draws back attention to An-32 fleet's safety record

NEW DELHI: Five Indian Air Force personnel were killed and a co-pilot injured when an An-32 transport aircraft crashed while landing at Air Force Station Jorhat in Assam on Saturday morning. The aircraft, on a routine sortie, went down around 10 am at the Rowriah airbase and caught fire.

The personnel killed were Squadron Leader Prashant Singh, Flight Lieutenant Shubham Kumar, Sergeant Jitendra Sharma, Agniveervayu Khemaram Kumawat and Agniveervayu Danish Alam.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

The crash has once again drawn attention to the An-32 fleet, which remains one of the Indian Air Force’s most important transport assets despite being more than four decades old.

India procured 125 An-32 aircraft between 1984 and 1991. The twin-engine transport aircraft is capable of carrying up to 6.7 tonnes of cargo or 50 paratroopers and is designed to operate from short runways and high-altitude airfields.

The aircraft routinely ferries troops, ammunition, engineering stores and rations to advanced landing grounds that remain inaccessible by road for significant parts of the year.

The fleet assumed added significance after the 2020 military standoff with China in eastern Ladakh, when the armed forces undertook one of the largest sustained troop deployments along the Line of Actual Control in decades.