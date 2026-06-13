India completes second phase of ballistic missile defence shield

NEW DELHI: India has notched up another milestone in its long quest for a credible missile shield, with the DRDO acing three back-to-back flight-tests of its second-phase, multi-layered ballistic missile defence (BMD) system.

The trials on June 10-11witnessed interceptors destroy targets in both the endo-atmospheric (within the atmosphere) and exo-atmospheric (outer space) regimes.

Phase II is built to defend against faster, longer-range missiles than the original shield, with the system designed to eventually scale up to intercontinental class.

The DRDO said the successes had placed India in “the elite group of nations having BMD capability” to engage threats up to ICBMs.

The government statement did not specify the range of the targets engaged in the trials. Sources, however, put the latest intercepts in the IRBM-class 2,000 to 5,000 km band.

This is far from India’s first tryst with missile defence.

The two-phase BMD programme has logged interceptor trials for nearly two decades, beginning with the Phase-I Prithvi Air Defence and Advanced Air Defence systems.

Phase II opened with the maiden AD-1 interceptor test in November 2022, followed by a full network-centric system trial in July 2024 that demonstrated a capability against 5,000-km class missiles.

The systems lean on indigenous long-range tracking radars, low-latency communication links and advanced kill vehicles and are tailored to counter China’s Dongfeng family and Pakistan’s Shaheen-III missiles.