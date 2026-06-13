India's path to Viksit Bharat 2047 runs through farms, villages: LS Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 runs through its villages, farms and agricultural sector, stressing that sustainable farming, innovation and research are central to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.

He added that blending traditional agricultural wisdom with modern technology would help position India as a global leader in agriculture.

Addressing the two-day National Conference on Sustainable Agriculture for Viksit Bharat@2047: Tradition, Technology and Tangible Outcomes, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Birla described agriculture as far more than merely an economic activity in India.

“It is an integral part of the nation’s culture, civilisation, and way of life”, he remarked. He further stated that agriculture would continue to play a pivotal role in the vision of a developed India by ensuring food security, promoting rural prosperity, fostering social harmony and driving inclusive growth.

"India’s villages are the country’s true strength, and our farmers continue to be the backbone of both our economy and social fabric," he said.

Drawing attention to the challenges arising from climate change and shifting global circumstances, Birla stressed that agriculture must increasingly be guided by science, research and innovation. He underscored the need to combine time-tested traditional practices with cutting-edge technologies in order to build a farming ecosystem that is sustainable, profitable and resilient.