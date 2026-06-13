India's path to Viksit Bharat 2047 runs through farms, villages: LS Speaker Om Birla

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said that India’s path to becoming a developed nation by 2047 runs through its villages, farms and agricultural sector, stressing that sustainable farming, innovation and research are central to the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047.
He added that blending traditional agricultural wisdom with modern technology would help position India as a global leader in agriculture.
Addressing the two-day National Conference on Sustainable Agriculture for Viksit Bharat@2047: Tradition, Technology and Tangible Outcomes, organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Rashtriya Shaikshik Mahasangh (ABRSM) in collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) and the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Birla described agriculture as far more than merely an economic activity in India.
“It is an integral part of the nation’s culture, civilisation, and way of life”, he remarked. He further stated that agriculture would continue to play a pivotal role in the vision of a developed India by ensuring food security, promoting rural prosperity, fostering social harmony and driving inclusive growth.
"India’s villages are the country’s true strength, and our farmers continue to be the backbone of both our economy and social fabric," he said.
Drawing attention to the challenges arising from climate change and shifting global circumstances, Birla stressed that agriculture must increasingly be guided by science, research and innovation. He underscored the need to combine time-tested traditional practices with cutting-edge technologies in order to build a farming ecosystem that is sustainable, profitable and resilient.
The Lok Sabha Speaker identified agricultural universities, research institutions, scientists and innovators as the key drivers of India’s agricultural transformation.
He observed that advanced technologies such as drones, artificial intelligence, data analytics and digital farming solutions are making agricultural practices more precise, efficient and productive.
He also highlighted the importance of expanding agro-based industries, food-processing facilities and agri-start-ups to accelerate rural development and improve farmers’ livelihoods.
Speaking about environmental sustainability, Birla emphasised the significance of water conservation, efficient micro-irrigation systems, soil health management, the use of high-quality seeds, optimised fertiliser application and the development of climate-resilient crop varieties.
He commended the ongoing efforts of ICAR and the broader scientific community in developing innovative solutions aimed at enhancing agricultural productivity.
Birla further noted that the energy of the youth, the leadership of women and innovation at the grassroots level would serve as powerful catalysts for strengthening the rural economy.
He called upon teachers, scientists, researchers, policymakers and farmers to work together in creating self-reliant agricultural models capable of delivering long-term prosperity.
Reiterating that the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047 can only be realised through collective action, Birla said that citizens, academic institutions, social organisations and policymakers must join forces to achieve this national objective.
Expressing confidence in the outcomes of the conference, he stated that the discussions and deliberations over the two-day event would make a significant contribution to strengthening agricultural education and promoting sustainable farming practices, thereby transforming farmers’ lives and accelerating India’s progress towards self-reliance.