NTA launches training programme for exam invigilators

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a comprehensive programme to strengthen the examination eco-system through trained and certified manpower.

An official release said that 'Parisksha Karmayogi: Capacity-Building Programme for Examination Officials' has been launched on the iGOT Karmayogi Bharat platform to strengthen supervision and invigilation for NTA examinations.

“The course is intended for examination functionaries, in particular, Centre Superintendents and Invigilators, who are involved in the conduct of NTA examinations, including NEET –UG” it said. NTA conducts the IIT-JEE, NEET, UGC-NET and CUET exams across the country.

The programme has been designed to strengthen the capacity of examination functionaries and to ensure the smooth, secure and standardised conduct of offline, pen-and-paper based examinations, the release added.

It comprises four modules that together cover the complete examination lifecycle. The course enables standardised, self-paced learning and assessment-based certification for examination personnel, the release said.

The initiative aims to enhance procedural compliance, operational efficiency and accountability at examination centres by establishing a uniform standard of examination administration.

“Well-trained examination personnel are critical to the smooth and fair conduct of large-scale national examinations. By establishing uniform standards of examination administration across the country, the programme reinforces NTA’s commitment to excellence and integrity in the conduct of its examinations,” it added.