Rajasthan: Storm over health minister’s remarks on pregnant women

JAIPUR: “Did these pregnant women arrive at PBM Hospital in a critical condition, or did they come dancing and singing?” Health Minister Gajendra Singh’s remark has triggered a political storm in Rajasthan.

Made while responding to questions about the deteriorating condition of six new mothers at Bikaner’s PBM Hospital, the comment is perceived as insensitive, intensifying scrutiny of the state’s healthcare system.

The comment was made on Thursday during the minister’s visit to the hospital, Bikaner’s largest government medical facility. As he inspected the ICU, reporters questioned him about the women whose condition had turned critical after Caesarean (C-section) deliveries.

Going on the defensive, Singh gestured towards Medical College Principal Dr Surendra Verma and said, “You tell them—did these pregnant women arrive at PBM in a critical condition, or did they come dancing and singing?”

The minister’s remarks, intended to suggest that the women were already seriously ill when they reached the hospital, quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism.