Rajasthan: Storm over health minister’s remarks on pregnant women

JAIPUR: “Did these pregnant women arrive at PBM Hospital in a critical condition, or did they come dancing and singing?” Health Minister Gajendra Singh’s remark has triggered a political storm in Rajasthan.
Made while responding to questions about the deteriorating condition of six new mothers at Bikaner’s PBM Hospital, the comment is perceived as insensitive, intensifying scrutiny of the state’s healthcare system.
The comment was made on Thursday during the minister’s visit to the hospital, Bikaner’s largest government medical facility. As he inspected the ICU, reporters questioned him about the women whose condition had turned critical after Caesarean (C-section) deliveries.
Going on the defensive, Singh gestured towards Medical College Principal Dr Surendra Verma and said, “You tell them—did these pregnant women arrive at PBM in a critical condition, or did they come dancing and singing?”
The minister’s remarks, intended to suggest that the women were already seriously ill when they reached the hospital, quickly went viral and drew widespread criticism.
The controversy comes amid a series of incidents involving pregnant women at government hospitals in Rajasthan. Last month, five women died due to kidney failure following C-section deliveries at a medical college hospital in Kota.
Investigations later revealed serious systemic lapses, including failures in post-operative monitoring, deficiencies in hygiene and infection-control measures in operation theatres, and allegations that counterfeit or substandard Oxytocin injections had been administered.
A fresh crisis emerged when six women developed complications and kidney failure after C-section deliveries at PBM Hospital. As concern mounted, the administration hurriedly constituted an inquiry committee to investigate the matter.
Protests erupted outside the hospital during the minister’s visit, with Youth Congress workers staging an indefinite sit-in and trying to enter the premises, prompting a police lathi-charge. A scuffle involving Mahila Congress workers at the main gate reportedly left several women falling onto the road.
Former CM Ashok Gehlot described the remarks as “shameful and unfortunate”, alleging instead of “fixing accountability” the government was “attempting to suppress the opposition’s voice through force”.
RLP chief Hanuman Beniwal, tagging CM Bhajanlal Sharma and the PMO on social media, wrote, “One cannot expect such an insensitive remark from a person entrusted with the responsibility for the health of the mothers and sisters.”
‘Did pregnant women come to hosp dancing?’
Health Minister Gajendra Singh’s remarks on the deteriorating condition of six new mothers at Bikaner’s PBM Hospital have triggered widespread uproar. “Did these pregnant women arrive at PBM Hospital in a critical condition, or did they come dancing and singing,” the minister asked.