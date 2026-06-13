Sanjay Raut calls for Opposition unity, says Congress not a 'sinking ship'

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said that the Congress is not a sinking ship. He also stressed that leaders who had left the party in the past to form separate groups should come together again to strengthen the grand old party.

He urged NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar to take the lead in this effort, saying that all should unite to challenge what he called the BJP’s “perverted” politics.

Raut’s remarks came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis described the Congress as a sinking ship, adding that a sensible person would never choose to join it.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Raut said, “If we truly want to fight against the perverted politics of the BJP, everyone must unite. The Congress party must become stronger. All the leaders who had left the Congress should first come together. If senior leader Sharad Pawar takes the initiative, it would be possible. We are a regional party and we will stand with you.”

“Even today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is afraid of the Congress. Congress was never a sinking ship,” the Sena (UBT) spokesperson affirmed.

Hitting out at the BJP, Raut said, “Show even one per cent of the work that the BJP has actually done. They were neither part of the freedom struggle nor did they take part in the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement. They were nowhere during these movements. These are cowardly people.”